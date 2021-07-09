Cancel
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Fire Dept Saves Purse Lost Over Shoshone Falls Balcony

By Courtney
Posted by 
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apparently earlier this week a visitor lost their purse over the balcony at Shoshone Falls. It could be seen along the canyon wall so the Twin Falls Fire Department and the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation services save the lost purse. You can see the photos of the teams repelling...

kezj.com

Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

2021 Twin Falls ID National Night Out Is August 3

The annual Magic Valley event to bring local law enforcement and the community together for a few hours is scheduled for August 3, 2021. The Twin Falls City Park will be the event location. This year's Twin Falls' National Night Out is planned for August 3. This event encourages community...
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

COVID Variant Confirmed in Twin Falls County

The following is a press release from South Central Public Health District:. Twin Falls County, Idaho — South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) received laboratory confirmation of one case of the COVID-19 Delta variant (B.1.617.2), in Twin Falls County. “The Delta variant is called the fittest and fastest for good...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Crash Blocking U.S. 30 West of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Twin Falls. Idaho 511 is reporting that traffic is blocked in both directions and being detoured around the area. Emergency crews are on scene at the intersection of 2700 E and Highway 30. Expect delays.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Phrases Every Idaho Kid Grew Up Hearing

No one grows up without hearing some key catch phrases over and over that stick with them into adulthood. Since my mom is from another country, I grew up hearing the phrases her mom told her back in the day in Havana, Cuba. There are two that stick out the most.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Man Involved in Friday Head-on Crash Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities said one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash just west of Twin Falls died at the hospital. According to Idaho State Police announced Saturday afternoon that 24-year-old Trevor Amerson passed away at the hospital. ISP said in an earlier statement Chase Miller, 25, of Filer, had been headed west in a Honda Accord when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford Fiesta, driven by Amerson, head-on. Amerson of Twin Falls was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A child passenger in his Ford was taken to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Albion, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Howell Fire Near Albion

ALBION, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire managers expect to have a fire burning near Albion to be under control by July 17. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the Howell Fire is burning mainly in timber and brush on the Minidoka Ranger District about four miles east of the Pomerelle ski area. The human cause fire was first reported Wednesday afternoon in Howell Canyon. Containment of the fire was expected this evening as A Type 3 Incident Management Team took control of operations. Fire crews focused their efforts on Connor Ridge protecting structures and logging operations. The Howell Canyon Road remains closed to the public for their safety.
AstronomyPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Perseid Meteors Visible Now To Aug 13 For Twin Falls’ Skywatchers

The annual meteor shower considered one of the most dynamic to view in North America is currently taking place, and will be peaking in mid-August. The Perseid Meteor Shower is underway as of just a couple of days ago, with the best time to view the cosmic phenomenon happening August 11, 12, and 13, according to earthsky.org. Details on how and where to view this meteor shower have been shared by a number of science-related websites.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Monster Truck Insanity Coming to Twin Falls County, ID

I have a confession to make: I've never been to a monster truck show. To me these events are the tales of legend with massive tires and deafening engines as the drivers perform stunts that seem impossible for a vehicle to accomplish. If you have also never experienced the thrill that is a monster truck rally, then we can remedy that together when the monster trucks roll into the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds this month.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

MOST WANTED: Idaho Falls Inmate Escaped May 17; Still At Large

An inmate who escaped from a work facility in southeastern Idaho still hasn't been located after nearly eight weeks at large. Have you seen this man?. Do you know the whereabouts of Zachary Dell Heward? He walked away from work detail in Idaho Falls on May 17, 2021. Heyward was serving time for grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
AstronomyPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

This Annoying Idaho Smoke Haze Does Have a Few Positive Side Effects

People talk about the silver lining to every cloud when you are supposed to look for the good in each situation. What about when the cloud is actually a disgusting smoky haze from Idaho wildfires? The lining is a little less silver and a lot more red. And that's also pretty dang cool. Last night I was out driving around 10:30 PM and was struck by the sight of the sliver of moon glowing red low on the horizon. If you are up at night, you should put those old COVID masks to good use and step outside with one on and check out the moon tonight.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

This Beautiful Remote Idaho Hot Spring is Definitely Not Natural

Idaho is a land of wilderness and I have to assume that there is a good portion of this state that has never been visited by humans. With all the backwoodsy areas, deep canyons, and rushing rivers there has to be sections that have yet to be discovered. I was watching a drone video of Box Canyon and wondered if anyone had ever been to the right of where the trail takes you. You can't head that way now and it's probably extremely unsafe to venture near the ponds right under the canyon wall...but before there were rules and common sense did anyone ever go over there?
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Vintage Planes Touch Down in Idaho’s Magic Valley

I could spend hours looking at old planes, trains and automobiles. Come to think of it, I often do! The July 2021 Northwest Air Tour made a stop in Buhl on Wednesday. Thursday, it’s on to the airport in Jerome. Many of these planes have some long hours on them but have been meticulously maintained. I watched as one pilot polished his maroon wings and another tinkered with an engine. Then I looked skyward and saw four old biplanes in tandem making an approach.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Chip Seal Begins in Downtown Twin Falls Wednesday (7/14)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in downtown Twin Falls will get a new surface beginning Wednesday (7/14) that may require delays and detours. The city of Twin Falls announced crews will begin scheduled maintenance in the downtown area that will last through August 6. The process is called chip seal and will help maintain and extend the life of the roadway, according to the city. The city has provided a schedule of when each street in the area will be worked on, including parts of Shoshone Street and Addison Avenue East.
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Could Be Facing Worst Fire Season in Years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem State could be facing one of the worst fire seasons in years according to the governor and wildfire officials. During a press conference earlier this week the Idaho Department of Lands director said conditions in Idaho are like nothing they've seen before, “We are seeing unprecedented wildfire conditions in Idaho right now with no relief from extremely hot, dry conditions in the forecast,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director Dustin Miller said. “The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires, including a lack of aircraft and crews on the ground. We typically tap into our shared resources during these times, but they have very limited availability due to fires in our neighboring states. The public can help by avoiding any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.”

