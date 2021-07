Over the past few years the Monster Hunter franchise has become one of my all-time favourites. Between the fantastic Monster Hunter World, Iceborne and Rise, I have poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into these games and counting. I can’t seem to get enough of these games. Monster Hunter Stories is a niche title that didn’t get too much attention and I wasn’t familiar with it at the time, but was loved by most people that played it. Now with the rapidly growing popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise we have the latest entry: Wings of Ruin.