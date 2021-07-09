Cancel
Video Games

Genshin Impact expansion brings the Inazuma area to the game on July 21

vg247.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this month, an expansion to Genshin Impact will be released and it adds an entirely new area to the game. Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will be released on July 21 and along with the addition of the Inazuma area, it includes three new playable characters, cross-progression between platforms, additional Serenitea Pot functions, and more.

