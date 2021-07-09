Gunmen, victim get into wild shootout during carjacking in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department’s robbery unit is investigating a carjacking in Midtown Atlanta at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

Police said around 6:15 a.m. Friday, a man driving a Mercedes C-300 was stopped in traffic at 14th St. and West Peachtree St. when a Jaguar SUV bumped the read of his car.

The man told police that a suspect got out of the Jaguar and approached him while he was still sitting in his Mercedes. The victim said when he got out of his car to talk with the man, the suspect pulled a gun, got into the victim’s car and threatened him.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke to Atlanta Police Public Information Officer Steve Avery about the confrontation.

“When that happened the people in jag got out and the driver got out and they talked for a few mins and the driver said he was a little suspicious of their actions,” Avery said. :”And he didn’t separate from his car immediately but as they talked, one of the suspects got into the driver seat and threatened the victim with a firearm.”

Police said the victim was also armed and shot at the suspect, who drove away in his car.

Police said there were other people in the Jaguar SUV who also got away. Investigators said the suspects in the Jaguar proceeded to shoot at the victim while they drove off. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Robbery investigators said the Jaguar was found a few blocks from the original scene but they have not been able to find the Mercedes.

Holloway spoke to Hunter Glasoe who says she hears about incidents like this one all the time.

“I’m glad I don’t drive anywhere,” Glasoe said. “Sometimes I take for granted the ability to walk everywhere but it makes me a little nervous to be on the streets when stuff like that is happening.”

Officer Avery says any time you are in a minor fender bender, it’s best to stay in your car and call police.

“No matter what time of the day or night it is, if you get involved in a minor accident and things do seem right and you become suspicious, pay attention to your instinct,” Avery said.

Atlanta Police have not released a description of the suspects at this time.

