Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Ashleigh Barty: Determination to win Wimbledon comes after recent tough defeats

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dsfst_0as8CZnH00
Ashleigh Barty celebrates a win (PA Wire)

World number one Ashleigh Barty says her determination to win Wimbledon comes from tough defeats she suffered in 2018 and 2019.

Ten years on from winning the junior title as a 15-year-old, the Australian can follow it up in the main event as she takes on Karolina Pliskova in the women’s final on Saturday.

Barty has always been destined to do well at SW19, but a third-round defeat to Daria Kasatkina in 2018 and a fourth-round loss as top seed to Alison Riske in 2019 hurt her and left her questioning whether she would ever get a shot at the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y7Xq_0as8CZnH00
Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova's records (PA Graphics)

“I wasn’t sure if it would ever happen, honestly,” she said. “I think you have to keep putting yourself in the position.

“I think Wimbledon for me has been an amazing place of learning. I think 10 years ago I came here for the first time as a junior and learned a lot in that week.

“Probably 2018, 2019 was some of my toughest weeks playing. To come away with our losses in those two tournaments, I learned a hell of a lot from those two times.

“I think a lot of the time your greatest growth comes from your darkest times. I think that’s why this tournament has been so important to me. I’ve learned so much with all my experiences, the good, bad, everything in between – I’ve been able to learn from.

“Just to be able to keep chipping away, keep putting yourself out there, let yourself be vulnerable, just be yourself, knowing that everything that comes with that is an opportunity to learn.”

Barty has put added pressure on herself by coming out and saying this is the grand slam she wants to win the most.

But her coach Craig Tyzzer is impressed with her bravery.

“I think it takes a lot to come out and make a statement like that, to say this is what I want to do. I think it’s always been on her mind.

“It’s probably on every tennis player’s mind that this is the tournament they want to win.

“But to come out and say it is a big step. You put it out there. But Ash has been the sort of person who will put it on the line. She’ll do her best.

“If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. Yeah, she’s not afraid to try. If you get it wrong, you get it wrong. If you try and fail, that’s still OK.”

Pliskova will provide a tough test on Centre Court as she has found her range with her heavy hitting after a grim couple of years.

It is not her first grand slam final, as she lost at the US Open against then world number one Angelique Kerber.

“So far my second final, second time I’m playing against a player ranked number one,” she said.

“But, no, I think it can’t be any better than that. You want to play the best player in the final. Of course, I don’t want anybody else but her there.

“I mean, we had some good matches. Of course, I lost couple times. But I think she has an extremely difficult game to play. It’s going to be difficult on grass because of her slice and just her game overall.

“It’s a final. Anything can happen. I know she has a grand slam, but also for her is the first Wimbledon final.

“I think we both have good chances. It’s going to be hopefully a good match to watch as well because with her it’s always interesting. We’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Australian#Centre Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisHenry County Daily Herald

WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances to Wimbledon final

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty punched a ticket to her first Wimbledon final on Thursday by dismissing Angelique Kerber of Germany in straight sets in London. The Australian recorded eight aces and 38 winners against 16 unforced errors to post a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over theh 2018 Wimbledon champion at the All England Club.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after straight sets win over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova... and she could play young Brit Emma Raducanu next!

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty booked her first Wimbledon quarter-final by taking out French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the last-16. Despite a liking for the grass courts, Barty had never made it past this stage before, but she put that right with a 7-5, 6-3 win on Court One.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Ashleigh Barty lands Wimbledon title with three-set win over Karolina Pliskova

Ashleigh Barty overcame her own nerves and opponent Karolina Pliskova to end Australia’s four-decade long wait for a Wimbledon women’s singles champion. With both women playing in their first final at the All England Club, it was no surprise there was tension on both sides of the court, but Centre Court was treated to a first three-set final since 2012, which ended with the world number one winning a second grand slam title.
TennisCBS Sports

Wimbledon 2021 women's final: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolína Plíšková to win second career Grand Slam

Ashleigh Barty, the world No. 1, is the 2021 Wimbledon champion. She defeated No. 8 seed Karolína Plíšková in three sets, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 on Saturday in the women's final in London. It's Barty's second career Grand Slam singles title, with the other being the 2019 French Open. It marks the fourth year the Venus Rosewater Dish has been bestowed to a first-time Wimbledon winner at the All England Club.
Tenniswbch.com

Barty defeats Pliskova to win first Wimbledon, third overall Grand Slam

(LONDON) -- Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated 7th-ranked Karolina Pliskova through three sets to capture her first Wimbledon title and her third overall Grand Slam win. It was the first Wimbledon ladies' final to go three sets since 2012. Barty won the match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Barty jumped out to an...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Ashleigh Barty reaches Wimbledon final with win over Angelique Kerber

World number one Ashleigh Barty defeated Angelique Kerber to become the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final for 41 years. Barty’s 6-3 7-6 (3) victory over 2018 champion Kerber puts her through to a second grand slam final and with the chance to emulate her mentor Evonne Goolagong, who won the second of her SW19 titles in 1980.
TennisNBC New York

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber Out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...
SportsLas Vegas Herald

Naomi Osaka plans to return to WTA tour at Montreal in August

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka has committed to making her return to the WTA tour at the National Bank Open in Montreal in August, event organizers announced Wednesday. Osaka hasn't played in a WTA event since withdrawing from the French Open in late May due to mental health reasons. She also decided to bypass Wimbledon due to the same concerns.
TennisFox News

Coco Gauff no-go for Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus

Coco Gauff shared disappointing news on Sunday, revealing she will have to miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. Gauff disclosed the news in a tweet. She was set to play on the U.S. Olympic tennis team with Jennifer Brady, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Nicole Melichar, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske.
Tennistennisworldusa.org

Prague Open: Barbora Krejcikova sets up QF against Katerina Siniakova

Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarter-finals of the Prague Open on Thursday. The second seed defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6(2), 6-4 in an hour and 37 minutes. Krejcikova broke her opponent five times while losing her serve four times along the way. She finished the match with 83 points to her opponent’s...
TennisESPN

French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

PRAGUE -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open on Sunday for her third WTA title. In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes. From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova...

Comments / 0

Community Policy