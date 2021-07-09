Joey Barton excited to lure Trevor Clarke to Bristol Rovers

Trevor Clarke joins Bristol Rovers after two years with Rotherham (Issac Parkin/PA). (PA Wire)

Bristol Rovers have announced the signings of defender Trevor Clarke from Rotherham and Crystal Palace midfielder Sion Spence on loan.

Clarke joins on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with the club holding the option to extend the contract for a further year.

The 23-year-old Irishman moved to Rotherham from Shamrock Rovers in the summer of 2019 and went on to make 20 appearances for the Millers.

Rovers boss Joey Barton said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to secure the services of Trevor. It’s important to recruit players on ability and character and he’s a great addition in both areas.

“His legs and high energy will be vital to our team and it’s a bonus that he joins us early in pre-season, so he can quickly get acquainted with us, what we are trying to do and get to know his new team-mates ahead of the new campaign.”

Wales Under-21 international Spence arrives on a season-long loan from Palace, who he joined in September 2020 from Cardiff.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals in 15 games for the Eagles’ Under-23 side in Premier League 2 last season.

Barton said: “Sion is highly rated at Crystal Palace where he played as an attacking midfielder, scoring and creating goals.

“We are hopeful he can come here, make the transition into senior football and have a positive season with us.”