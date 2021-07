Steph Curry tried his luck once again in a sparring match with Canelo Alvarez, and the results were similar to their first encounter. When it comes to shooting the basketball, there is nobody better than Steph Curry. When it comes to knocking people out, very few are as skilled as Canelo Alvarez. The two sports stars participated in the American Country Championship golf tournament last year and jokingly got into a sparring match on the course. With Alvarez being the supremely better boxer, it only took seconds for the two-time NBA MVP to realize he was outmatched.