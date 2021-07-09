Cancel
Everything you need to know about Richard Branson going to space this weekend

By By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Branson will boldly go where no space baron has gone before on Sunday, when he steps onto the supersonic space plane from his rocket venture, Virgin Galactic. Branson's brief joy ride is more than two decades in the making. He founded Virgin Galactic in 2004 with the goal of creating a winged spacecraft capable of taking up to eight people, including two pilots and six passengers, on rocket-powered flights that reach more than 50 miles above Earth, which the US government considers the boundary marking outer space.

