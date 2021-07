New York City…Make it there and you can make it anywhere. On this night forty years ago Van Halen had officially made it…. On July 17th, 1981 the mighty foursome of David Lee Roth, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony headlined the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. Van Halen was on tour in support of its fourth studio album Fair Warning. Six months earlier, Eddie had made his very first Guitar World cover appearance dubbint him The New King of Heavy Metal Guitar. Roth graced the cover of magazine’s like Hit Parader , Sounds and Teen Beat. His posters hung on many-a-female bedroom wall. This was Van Halen IN…THEIR…PRIME.