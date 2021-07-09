Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

By SETH BORENSTEIN
Connecticut Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it's considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they’ve only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Moths#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois#Twitter#Science Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Scienceyourbasin.com

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
AnimalsObserver

Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
WildlifeWMUR.com

Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
WildlifeWCAX

Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder. Updated: 14 hours ago. Family members of a murdered Clinton County,...
AnimalsPosted by
KRMG

Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
Animalscbslocal.com

‘It’s An Ethnic Slur’: Insect Society Wants To Rename Gypsy Moths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS/AP) –U.S. bug experts are dropping the name gypsy moth because it is considered an ethnic slur. The invasive caterpillars have been a big problem for New England trees in recent years. The Entomological Society of America says the name for the destructive moth is offensive. “It’s an...
WildlifeArkansas Online

'Gypsy' first, entomologists dropping offensive bug names

On Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America announced that it was removing "gypsy moth" and "gypsy ant" as recognized common names for two insects. For Ethel Brooks, a Romani scholar, the move is long overdue. As a child in New Hampshire, Brooks loved watching worms and caterpillars crawl across her...
Animalsfox29.com

Group asks public to help change offensive name of moth

NEW YORK - Bug experts want to change the common name of the gypsy moth because it's considered an ethnic slur and they're asking the public to help them. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past, they've only reassigned names that weren't scientifically accurate.
Animalstricornernews.com

What to do as the gypsy moths lay their eggs

Full text available to online subscribers only. Click here to login. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are already a print subscriber, click here to give us your contact information, and we will confirm your active subscription and give you a password to access the website.
Animalsmountaintimes.info

The ‘gypsy’ moths invade

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each scout had an insect to examine under the micro- scope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
WildlifeUnion Leader

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
Ohio StateFarm and Dairy

Ohio prepares for summer gypsy moth management

COLUMBUS — Gypsy moth caterpillars are becoming evident in areas where populations are present. Citizens are reaching out to local extension offices to identify the caterpillar and determine how to handle them. The caterpillars are voracious feeders and as their numbers build, their appetites expand, and plant foliage disappears rather...
AnimalsPosted by
WUPE

Name Of “Gypsy” Moth Will Be Changed To Remove Ethnic Slur

The Entomological Society of America recently made an important announcement. The country’s leading insect identification group announced that they would stop using the name "gypsy moth" because it contains an insensitive racial slur. MassLive reports the Entomological Society will remove "gypsy moth" and also "gypsy ant" from its list of...
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name. The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common...
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
Milton, VTwillistonobserver.com

Gypsy moth caterpillars are devastating this year

Milton resident Lynne Manley had heard talk of a caterpillar issue, but hadn’t noticed anything herself — until one day when she looked up at a shocking view. The Manleys own most of Arrowhead Mountain, which has been in the family for generations. Now, an almost perfect line cuts across the view of the mountain, separating the lush greenery below from a barren brown landscape on top.

Comments / 0

Community Policy