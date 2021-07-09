Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

A huge outbreak of gypsy moth caterpillars has been reported from New York state where these insects are gorging on leaves and dropping excrement. Residents across the region have reported infestations and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said it has received reports of outbreaks in areas like Finger Lakes, and counties of Clinton, Saratoga, Warren and Monroe, among others. DEC forester Rob Cole said last week in a Facebook live that “one of the reasons we are concerned about gypsy moths is the amount of defoliation it causes, especially on oak trees.” He said that once...