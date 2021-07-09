Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto Online adds seven new Survival maps

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar has announced the addition of new Survival maps, bonus rewards for players, and more for Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Starting things off is the introduction of seven new maps for the game’s Survival Mode that range from the La Puerta scrapyard to the Vespucci Canals. Battle the Ballas, Vagos, and more to get double the usual rewards for the next week, as well as GTA$100,000 for completing any of the new Survival maps.

egmnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Online#Garages#Nokata#Nokota#Bombushka#Hvy#Western Cargobob#Kraken Submersible#Vapid Slamtruck#Prime Gaming#Dinka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Grand Theft Auto
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

New Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors claim the game is still years away

Despite how old it is, one of the most popular video games for PC gamers and consoles is Grand Theft Auto 5. The game is still going strong, thanks largely to frequent updates and a massive online player base. Despite its popularity, fans of the GTA series are looking forward to the next game in the franchise, expected to be Grand Theft Auto 6.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 Updates: Release Dates, Gameplay Speculations, And More

With a franchise as popular as Grand Theft Auto, fans are always on edge to see what’s coming next, and it seems that players may finally have some insight into the future of the series. On June 27th, 2021, notorious game news leaker and industry insider Tom Henderson released a YouTube video that announced all of the rumors and information that he had heard about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI game.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Grand Theft Auto 6 still 'early in development' and may not release until 2025

It's looking more and more likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 won't be released until 2025 after Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier recently corroborated a leaker's video. Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson posted a video to YouTube last week, detailing various rumours and predictions for Grand Theft Auto 6. Henderson claimed that the game will take place in a modern setting that includes Vice City in some capacity, with the map changing over time in the same vein as Fortnite's regular makeovers. The video also rumoured that GTA 6 will continue with multiple playable characters, including a female protagonist who will take on a hacker role.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

GTA Online New Cars List – Los Santos Tuners Update

With the latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar has added a bevy of cars to the available roster. The GTA Los Santos Tuners cars pay omage to underground street racing with missions, races and car meet for players of the game. If you’re looking for a complete list of new cars that are available in the GTA Online Tuner update look no further:
Posted by
VIP Hub

Grand Theft Auto 6 could release in 2024 report says

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA VI is one of the most awaited open-world games. However, a new leak suggests that the sport is no longer launching every time soon. A new video with the aid of Tom Henderson on YouTube displays a wide variety of leaks around the Rockstar Games title. Henderson hinted in the video that amongst different things, the sport is not going to launch before 2024 or 2025. Here’s a quantity of different factors published in the video.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Apex Legends latest event adds a hot new Arenas map

While Apex Legends' excellent train and ye olde Kings Canyon map have gone away now, Respawn have added a spicy new map to the battle royale's Arenas mode in their place. Last night, the Thrillseekers event kicked off introducing Overflow, a purpose-built Arenas map set in what appears to be the lava-filled zones of World's Edge. I reckon it's the best map they've added yet for the 3v3 mode, and just in time for ranked Arenas to drop next season too.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Civilization VI Anthology is now available on console

Civilization VI Anthology, which was released on PC last month, is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This new collection is the ultimate jumping on point for Civilization VI and contains the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, all of the DLC released for consoles, and the recently completed New Frontier Pass. The pass includes new civilizations, leaders, game modes, Wonders, buildings, and more.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

The recent Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors could actually be true

Last week, Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson revealed some new information about the next GTA game, Grand Theft Auto 6. At that time, we were a bit skeptical. After all, Henderson is best known for his COD and BF leaks. However, it appears that the information he shared is legit as that’s exactly what Jason Scheier has heard about it.
Video GamesNME

A known source of leaks has drawn a ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ scene

Well known Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, has followed up his recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks with a drawing of what looks to be a poster for the game. The video from Henderson, a reliable and prominent source of Battlefield leaks, sees him draw a woman with an assault rifle standing in front of a sports car, backed by a modern cityscape.
pcinvasion.com

Report: Reliable leaker shares potential information on Grand Theft Auto 6

Nearly eight years have passed since the initial release of Grand Theft Auto V. This marks the biggest release gap the series has seen yet, mainly because developer Rockstar has rereleased and supported the latest entry for years now due to its popularity. Last year, news about a potential Grand Theft Auto 6 began to surface courtesy of renowned Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier. More recently, a leaker by the name of Tom Henderson revealed more potential information on what Grand Theft Auto 6 may look like.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 reportedly coming out 3-4 years later later

The possibly upcoming latest entry, Grand Theft Auto 6, is not expected to be out anytime soon due to some very interesting reasons. Insider Tom Henderson recently revealed that upcoming GTA6 may be released in at least 2024 or 2025. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also shared the same sentiment when hearing the same details from his own sources.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Grand Theft Auto VI might not launch until 2025, rumors say

The next Grand Theft Auto game might be further off than we previously thought, according to recent corroborated rumors. Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson recently posted a video that laid out the most recent rumors he heard in regards to Grand Theft Auto VI. In the video, Henderson states that the next game in the series might not launch until 2024 or 2025. The game was initially thought to launch in 2023 due to a Take-Two SEC filing that showed a significant spike in marketing spend for FY2024, which takes place from April 1st, 2023, to March 31st, 2024.
Video Gamesamericanpeoplenews.com

Grand Theft Auto 6 not expected to arrive until 2025

Rumor mill: It’s the question that has been on gamers’ lips for years: when are we going to see the next Grand Theft Auto game? The answer, it seems, is “not for a very long time.” New reports and leaks suggest GTA 6 is still in early development and not set for release until around 2025.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition console release date revealed

Turn-based tactics game Phoenix Point is coming to consoles as the Behemoth Edition on October 1st, 2021, developer Snapshot Games and Prime Matter have announced. The Behemoth Edition of the game includes all of the updates and quality-of-life improvements released for the PC version, as well as the “Blood and Titanium,” “Legacy of the Ancients,” “Festering Skies,” and upcoming “Corrupted Horizons” DLCs, which contain additional story missions and maps. In addition, the console release features a revamped UI and gamepad controls.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly several years away still, set in modern Vice City

Another E3 has come and gone without Rockstar Games talking about Grand Theft Auto VI, but that sure hasn't stopped everyone else from chatting about it. Rockstar still haven't actually announced their next crime 'em up in any official capacity, but most folks are operating under the assumption that they must be working on it. They must be, right? There've been all sorts of GTA 6 rumors over the years, though new reports have now cropped up suggesting an eventual 2024 or 2025 launch date for the assumed GTA 6 and a modern Vice City setting. Here's what's being said and who's saying it, in the absence of Rockstar announcing anything themselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy