Grand Theft Auto Online adds seven new Survival maps
Rockstar has announced the addition of new Survival maps, bonus rewards for players, and more for Grand Theft Auto Online this week. Starting things off is the introduction of seven new maps for the game’s Survival Mode that range from the La Puerta scrapyard to the Vespucci Canals. Battle the Ballas, Vagos, and more to get double the usual rewards for the next week, as well as GTA$100,000 for completing any of the new Survival maps.egmnow.com
