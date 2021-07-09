Lost Judgment gameplay trailer shows parkour, combat, minigames, and more
The latest trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s sequel to noir thriller Judgment offers a brief overview of what players can expect when the game launches later this year. The trailer opens with a brief introduction of Lost Judgment‘s story before showing protagonist Takayuki Yagami wall-running, climbing, and leaping from rooftops using his new parkour abilities. We also get a quick look at a selection of minigames available in the sequel, including robot battles, bike races, boxing, skateboarding, and dancing. Watch the trailer below:egmnow.com
