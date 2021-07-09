Lost Judgment gameplay trailer shows parkour, combat, minigames, and more

Takuya Kimura’s agency and SEGA seem to be having disputes over Lost Judgement, which could mean the end for this beloved spinoff series. For those unfamiliar with the matter, Takuya Kimura is the main actor for Judgment, playing Yagami. Judgment was originally released on December 13th, 2018 in Japan, and since then has been released in the West, which helped the title surpass over 1 million copies sold. Just this year, SEGA brought the title to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, bringing texture and frame rate enhancements to the next generation of consoles. Its sequel, Lost Judgment, is scheduled to be released worldwide across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on September 23rd.