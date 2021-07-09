Cancel
Lost Judgment gameplay trailer shows parkour, combat, minigames, and more

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s sequel to noir thriller Judgment offers a brief overview of what players can expect when the game launches later this year. The trailer opens with a brief introduction of Lost Judgment‘s story before showing protagonist Takayuki Yagami wall-running, climbing, and leaping from rooftops using his new parkour abilities. We also get a quick look at a selection of minigames available in the sequel, including robot battles, bike races, boxing, skateboarding, and dancing. Watch the trailer below:

