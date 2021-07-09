Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dingell, Stevens urge Biden for reopening strategy on U.S-Canadian border

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqktB_0as8BDek00

Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for an evidence-based strategy to safely reopen travel along the U.S - Canadian border.

The deadline to decide whether to extend the border closures is next week.

In the letter, Dingell and Stevens wrote:

“To defeat this virus once and for all, it is imperative we continue supporting efforts to keep Americans healthy and safe. Yet, over the past sixteen months, many individuals, families, and businesses across Michigan have been adversely affected by restrictions for international travelers between the United States and Canada. As our nation begins to make a strong recovery, we respectfully add our support to the group of members who have recently written you and urge your administration to adopt an evidence-based strategy to safely reopen international travel along the northern border.

“For over a year, our offices have spoken with distressed families, workers, and businesses in Michigan who have been impacted by the continued travel restrictions. Due to Michigan’s close proximity to the northern border, these issues are particularly salient in our communities. Under current regulations, friends, families, and loved ones continue to be separated, and Americans who own property in Canada are prohibited from safely traveling to their residences. We have also heard from countless businesses who have been financially hurt by the steep decline in international travel and tourism.”

View the full letter below:

Northern Border Reopening Letter by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Haley Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Canadian Border#Americans#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
Place
Americas
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

McConnell: It’s ‘Discouraging’ More Americans Not Vaxed As Other Republicans Attack Biden’s Shot Initiatives

Breaking from a portion of his caucus that has been either less forceful in urging unvaccinated Americans to get a shot or expressed doubts about the safety of the shot themselves, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday again relayed his disappointment that people still need convincing that vaccines are safe, effective and necessary.
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Texas’ George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration Over Border Wall Pause

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is suing the federal government for halting construction of a border wall begun during the Trump administration, the Bush family member and Texas attorney general hopeful announced Wednesday, the latest Republican-led lawsuit against the Biden administration. Key Facts. Filed in a Texas federal court...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Senior Biden officials finding that Covid lab leak theory as credible as natural origins explanation

Washington (CNN) — Senior Biden administration officials overseeing an intelligence review into the origins of the coronavirus now believe the theory that the virus accidentally escaped from a lab in Wuhan is at least as credible as the possibility that it emerged naturally in the wild -- a dramatic shift from a year ago, when Democrats publicly downplayed the so-called lab leak theory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy