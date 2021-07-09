Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

LaTurner urges COVID-19 vaccination, dismisses idea of state or federal mandates

By Tim Carpenter
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVkOV_0as8BBtI00

OTTAWA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner is convinced the United States faces crisis on five fronts tied to the economy, energy independence, border security, cyber attacks and cultural erosion.

The list offered by the freshman GOP congressman at a town hall Thursday in the Ottawa Public Library didn’t highlight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 600,000 in this country. About 11% of Kansans have been infected by the virus and more than 5,100 of them have perished since March 2020.

The medical scourge didn’t make LaTurner’s top five despite evidence the Delta mutation surging in states such as Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska posed a threat to people who decline to be fully vaccinated.

“I said during the campaign that people should follow the CDC guidelines,” LaTurner said. “I’ve said now that I don’t believe in federal mandates of the vaccines, or state mandate. I think that’s a bad idea. But people should get vaccinated.”

He said available vaccines were good medicine for the recipient of shots and useful from a public health perspective. The science is clear vaccination is a prudent step for “you and your neighbor.” However, he said, mandating vaccinations would be a major infringement of personal freedom.

Unemployment, the border

LaTurner, the former state treasurer and state senator elected to the U.S. House in November, said he was most vexed about problems with the economy, energy, border, national security and cultural issues. The proper approach to those topics necessitates better balance in the federal government starting with the GOP’s return to majority control of the U.S. House, he said.

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, the 2nd District Republican, took his town hall tour to Ottawa on Thursday to discuss his views of the federal government’s challenges and respond to inquiries from constituents. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

“We need to recognize what the problems are and what’s going on right now in our country, but it’s not enough just to do that. We have to have positive solutions to bring to the American people to earn your support. It’s critical that Republicans win back the House in 2022,” he said.

He said enhanced federal unemployment benefits linked to the pandemic was distorting the labor market and caused hiring problems for businesses. Too many people in the 2nd Congressional District are willing to draw down jobless assistance rather than return to work, he said.

International agreements related to climate change or green energy bind U.S. industry to reductions in pollution while giving China and India a “free pass,” he said.

LaTurner, who is on the House Homeland Security Committee, said cartels in Mexico were heavily engaged in drug and human trafficking. The United States needs to build the physical wall sought by President Donald Trump, he said, because “where the wall exists, it works.” The U.S. also needs more immigration judges and border patrol agents, he said.

“The situation that we have right now is dangerous. It’s putting small, unaccompanied minors in harrowing circumstances,” the congressman said.

Ransomware plague

The United States is slipping in terms of global influence, technology, space exploration and college production of science and technology graduates compared to China, he said. Cyber security problems related to Russia requires the U.S. government to unify its fractured agency-by-agency response and serve as a backstop for private businesses subjected to ransomware attacks, he said.

“I know so many businesses across the state that have dealt with ransomware. If you don’t pay, you’re prevented from earning a living,” LaTurner said.

He said American culture was under attack and critical race theory was a grave obstacle because adherents argue legal institutions of the United States were inherently racist.

The U.S. Department of Education should be blocked by federal law from issuing grants related to critical race theory, LaTurner said.

“The federal government can’t solve our problems, but we need to stop hurting the problems,” he said.

Capitol riot

LaTurner’s vote against affirming results of the November presidential election was both lauded and denounced by people at the town hall. He said his vote Jan. 6 was a protest against actions by state officials who unilaterally changed election laws during the pandemic.

“You never heard me say anything inciting a riot,” he said. “What I’ve also said is Joe Biden is the president. He was sworn in on inauguration day. I attended the inauguration. What I did on Jan. 6 was absolutely appropriate.”

Congressman Jake LaTurner, a Republican elected in November to serve the 2nd District in the U.S. House, mingled with constituents after a town hall Thursday at Ottawa’s public library. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

Several members of the crowd expressed disappointment members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate weren’t more effective in crossing partisan lines to move important legislation.

“When are we going to start working for the people again?” said Ianne Dickinson, a Franklin County commissioner.

The forum went sideways a couple times as political rivals talked over each other. LaTurner filled the role of peacemaker by recommending the ideological combatants to simmer down.

“I thank you, again, for coming,” LaTurner said. “I appreciate it. Those of you that disagree with me, I appreciate you being here and voicing your opinion. I’m happy to hear them. Please come back. I think this is really important.”

LaTurner is seeking re-election to Congress. So far, he’s attracted a Democratic candidate, Patrick Schmidt, a Topeka resident who served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer.

“I’m worried about our country and our state,” Schmidt said. “Instead of investing in our future and rebuilding our economy, we are divided by partisan bickering.”

The post LaTurner urges COVID-19 vaccination, dismisses idea of state or federal mandates appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

372
Followers
474
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Economy#Gop#The Ottawa Public Library#Kansans#Cdc#The U S House#District Republican#American#Republicans#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Senate
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Less coal, lower bills: Evergy customers make demands following utility’s ‘sustainability’ plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy’s plan to spend more than $8.9 billion updating its infrastructure is too expensive and doesn’t focus enough on moving the electric utility away from coal power, says the consensus of hundreds of members of the public who commented on the plan. Since last year, the Kansas Corporation Commission and environmental […] The post Less coal, lower bills: Evergy customers make demands following utility’s ‘sustainability’ plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal […] The post Chuck Schumer: Congress should legalize weed on the federal level appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Kansas Reflector

‘The Big Lie is just that — a big lie’: Biden urges fight against assault on voting rights

PHILADELPHIA — Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide. “It’s up to all of us to protect that right — […] The post ‘The Big Lie is just that — a big lie’: Biden urges fight against assault on voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

Caution urged on COVID-19 vaccine rules for B.C. employers, landlords

Requiring employees and tenants to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination should be done only if there are no “less intrusive” means of maintaining health and safety, B.C.’s Human Rights Commissioner says. Commissioner Kasari Govender issued guidance Tuesday for “duty bearers” such as employers, service providers and landlords who are considering...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Maryland Statecbslocal.com

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Rise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 166 new COVID-19 cases and one new death, according to state health department data released Sunday morning. It’s the sixth straight day the state has reported over 100 new cases. The state of emergency was lifted in Maryland, officially ending all covid-19 related restrictions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy