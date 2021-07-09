Cancel
NBA

Maria Taylor Delivers Inspiring Message Amid Rachel Nichols Debacle

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
 9 days ago
"During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down," Taylor tweeted.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine My Crown

ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

Maria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols. “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”
NBANew York Post

Maria Taylor really enjoyed introducing Malika Andrews amid Rachel Nichols ESPN drama

Maria Taylor joyfully embraced ESPN reporter Malika Andrews in her NBA Finals sideline debut on Tuesday night amid major drama at the network. The “NBA Countdown” host was all smiles in her first broadcast since a leaked video over the weekend exposed white ESPN host Rachel Nichols’ for making disparaging “diversity” comments about Taylor, a black rising star at the network.
NBATMZ.com

ESPN's Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Maria Taylor, Perk & Jefferson Chime in

Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow ESPN colleague, Maria Taylor, on national television -- this after a bombshell NYT report -- and ex-NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson were there to add their two cents. The veteran NBA anchor took a moment Monday on "The Jump" to address the...
SocietyChicago Sun-Times

Report: Racial drama brewing at ESPN between Rachel Nichols, Maria Taylor

A leaked recording of a phone conversation from last year has created a difficult situation at ESPN, pitting two of the network’s most visible female broadcasters against each other, according to a report Sunday in the New York Times. The dispute goes back to the broadcast of the NBA Finals...
NFLblackchronicle.com

NBC Sports Reportedly Close To Inking Deal With ESPN’s Maria Taylor

Maria Taylor has seen her name plenty in recent headlines after a private conversation from her ESPN colleague Rachel Nichols went wide and accused her of being a simple diversity hire. The famed sports network is seeking to retain the talented Taylor, but rival NBC Sports has applied pressure and is working to secure her services across the network’s popular brands and shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

ESPN's Rachel Nichols Apologizes to Colleague Maria Taylor After Leaked Disparaging Comments

ESPN host Rachel Nichols has apologized to fellow anchor Maria Taylor after a leaked call featuring disparaging comments from Nichols was made public. On Sunday, the New York Times published audio of Nichols' July 2020 call, in which she suggested that Taylor, a Black colleague, had received a new role at the network due to ESPN's "crappy longtime record on diversity." That year, Taylor was named host of ESPN's pregame and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals — a role that Nichols claimed was given to Taylor because of her race rather than her talent.
TennisHello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Serena Williams breaks her silence after sudden Wimbledon withdrawal

Serena Williams has revealed she has been left "heartbroken" following her premature Wimbledon departure on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was forced to withdraw from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich due to a leg injury. During the match, the mum-of-one had to take some medical time out. She returned to the...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy