Experience Upcoming Open-Air Candlelight Concerts In Chicago’s Most Serene Settings

Escape to Chicago’s awe-inspiring outdoor settings and enjoy a spectacle beyond belief at these enchanting Candlelight concerts .

Regardless of what is thrown our way in the rest of 2021, the array of amazing outdoor spaces in Chicago will always provide enchanting escapes from the doom and gloom. Fever Originals is bringing its wildly popular Candlelight concert series to open-air venues across Chicago offerings magnetic musical performances in Chicago’s most serene surroundings.

Open-air candlelight concerts will be taking place in the City of Chicago’s most unique outdoor escapes, promising an evening that will captivate the mind, body, and soul. From stunning rooftops amidst the city skyline to celestial hidden gardens, masterful musicians will entertain and enthrall you as the golden glow of the evening sun melts into the flamboyant flicker of candlelight.

The series showcases esteemed classical and jazz performances , as top musicians are completely surrounded by hundreds of dancing candles. For the safety of our audience, all of the candlelight will be provided through flameless candles.

And of course, the new open-air venues will allow for a stylish but safe socially distant setting. Enjoy breathtaking views as you sip refreshing drinks and are whisked away by the beautiful, tranquil sounds of classical numbers, the sweet sound of jazz greats, or even iconic soundtracks such as the greatest anime songs of all time .

There will be two shows each evening with time beforehand at most locations to enjoy some pre-concert drinks. Tickets can be purchased in groups of two, three or four.

Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be one of Chicago’s most popular events this season! Purchase your tickets to this incredible concert series here.

All shows will follow the government guidelines for safety measures and the events will always operate at safe capacities set out by law.

Open-Air Candlelight Concerts

If you can’t find an open-air candlelight concert that stands out to you or you’d rather enjoy a candlelight spectacle within the four walls of a historic venue, there are plenty of astounding indoor concerts to choose from:

Indoor Candlelight Concerts