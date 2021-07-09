Cancel
Chicago, IL

Experience Upcoming Open-Air Candlelight Concerts In Chicago’s Most Serene Settings

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXYas_0as8AxiB00

Escape to Chicago’s awe-inspiring outdoor settings and enjoy a spectacle beyond belief at these enchanting Candlelight concerts .

Regardless of what is thrown our way in the rest of 2021, the array of amazing outdoor spaces in Chicago will always provide enchanting escapes from the doom and gloom. Fever Originals is bringing its wildly popular Candlelight concert series to open-air venues across Chicago offerings magnetic musical performances in Chicago’s most serene surroundings.

Open-air candlelight concerts will be taking place in the City of Chicago’s most unique outdoor escapes, promising an evening that will captivate the mind, body, and soul. From stunning rooftops amidst the city skyline to celestial hidden gardens, masterful musicians will entertain and enthrall you as the golden glow of the evening sun melts into the flamboyant flicker of candlelight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w17Pk_0as8AxiB00
Artifact Events’ Antique Courtyard

The series showcases esteemed classical and jazz performances , as top musicians are completely surrounded by hundreds of dancing candles. For the safety of our audience, all of the candlelight will be provided through flameless candles.

And of course, the new open-air venues will allow for a stylish but safe socially distant setting. Enjoy breathtaking views as you sip refreshing drinks and are whisked away by the beautiful, tranquil sounds of classical numbers, the sweet sound of jazz greats, or even iconic soundtracks such as the greatest anime songs of all time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0445uM_0as8AxiB00
Artifact Events’ Antique Courtyard

There will be two shows each evening with time beforehand at most locations to enjoy some pre-concert drinks. Tickets can be purchased in groups of two, three or four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoDDd_0as8AxiB00
The Hidden Courtyard at Salvage One

Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be one of Chicago’s most popular events this season! Purchase your tickets to this incredible concert series here.

All shows will follow the government guidelines for safety measures and the events will always operate at safe capacities set out by law.

Open-Air Candlelight Concerts

7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Candlelight Open Air: John Coltrane Classic August 12, 2021 9:00 PM (View more details)
Tickets
6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight Open-Air: Mozart's Best Works at Artifact Events August 18, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets
6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight Open Air: Beethoven’s Best Works at Artifact Events August 25, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:15 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:15 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM
Session sold out 9:15 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Tickets Running Low 9:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:15 PM Candlelight Open Air: Miles Davis Classic Quintet September 3, 2021 9:15 PM (View more details)
Tickets
If you can’t find an open-air candlelight concert that stands out to you or you’d rather enjoy a candlelight spectacle within the four walls of a historic venue, there are plenty of astounding indoor concerts to choose from:

Indoor Candlelight Concerts

6:30 PM 8:30 PM Session sold out Candlelight: Best of Pop on Strings ft. Vivaldi, Gershwin & More July 21, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight: Sam Cooke, Curtis Mayfield & More Chicago Greats July 23, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Tickets Running Low 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Candlelight Jazz: Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong August 4, 2021 9:00 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Tickets Running Low 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight Ballet: Songs from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker & More August 5, 2021 8:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight: Magical Movie Soundtracks at Stan Mansion August 12, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight: Classical Latin & Tango ft. Piazolla August 19, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Candlelight Jazz: The Sounds of Chet Baker August 19, 2021 7:00 PM (View more details)
Tickets 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Candlelight Piano: From Liszt to Gershwin - Waltzes and Rhapsodies August 27, 2021 7:00 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Session sold out 8:30 PM Session sold out 6:30 PM Tickets Running Low 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight: From Bach to The Beatles September 1, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Candlelight: Favorite Anime Themes September 22, 2021 6:30 PM (View more details)
Tickets 7:00 PM Session sold out 9:00 PM Session sold out 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM Candlelight: Latin Jazz ft. Celia Cruz, Tito Puente & Ray Baretto September 30, 2021 7:00 PM (View more details)
Tickets

Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/
