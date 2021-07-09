London’s 6 Best Pop-Ups & Residencies Right Now
If you’re anything like us, then you’ll find it hard to keep track of which pop-ups are new, which ones are old, and which ones are just delicious hallucinations you created in your mind. Good thing it’s our job to remember. Here, we’ve separated the wheat from the chaff and put together the best pop-ups, long-term residencies, one-off specials, and whatever else that you should be checking out (and more importantly eating) before they’re gone.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0