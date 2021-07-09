Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS: Bryce Harper and the best/worst picks for Friday, July 9th

By Heath Capps
FakeTeams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Happy Friday, ladies and gents! Today marks the conclusion of the first round of MLB DFS Wars, with Seth Klein and Jamie Calandro sitting pretty in the top two spots and vying for the top prize. Be sure to follow along with the madness on Twitter at @realdfswars. And follow those two touts so you can get smarter. Additionally, we’ll be donating 10% of our buy-ins to Lost Boyz Inc., so if you’re so inclined (and able) you can follow them on Twitter and even donate to a good cause!

www.faketeams.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Jordan Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Dfs Wars#Twitter#Lost Boyz Inc#Rays#Philadelphia Phillies#Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Kris Bryant, ranked

On June 24, the Chicago Cubs combined to throw a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 win. The victory put the Cubs 42-33 on the season and had them right in the thick of the NL Central race. Now, Chicago has dropped 12 of their last 13 games and everyone including Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Anthony Rizzo could potentially be traded.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

With a sub-500 record and a 3rd place standing in the NL Central, the Cubs are looking to clear house before this year’s July 30 trade deadline. And of the talented trade chips on the Chicago roster, none are more valuable than four-time All Star Kris Bryant. According to MLB...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Trevor Story is like a game of Perfection

Let me tell you a story about a time when Trevor Story made sense for the New York Mets. This was a transition period before the organization traded for Francisco Lindor then extended him. That’s it. That’s the whole tale. Extending Lindor eliminated every other major shortstop from becoming a...
MLBKARK

Phillies hope to have Bryce Harper back vs. Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a series lead when they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Phillies split a doubleheader on Friday, winning 5-2 before falling 7-0. Bryce Harper was in the lineup for the first game but was surprisingly left out for the nightcap. Afterward, manager...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MLB News: Braves Acquire Joc Pederson From Cubs

The Cubs made their first sell of the All-Star break by trading Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves. Pederson has a triple slash line of .230/.300/.418 through 287 plate appearances with a 95 wRC+. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in the offseason. Trading for Pederson addresses the...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Martino: Mets Have Pirates’ Lefty Tyler Anderson on Their Radar

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have Pirates’ lefty Tyler Anderson on their radar as they look to bolster their starting rotation. Anderson, 31, has a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 1.0 fWAR this season for the Pirates. The former first round pick is a free agent after this season. He’s found success this year by limiting walks, he has a career-low 2.2 BB/9. On the flip side, he’s only struck out 80 in 97 innings and has given up 16 home runs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Fans Won’t Like this Trade Proposal

Phillies fans are going to hate this idea, but it’s the logical thing to do. Baseball is a business, after all. The Phillies should trade Andrew McCutchen. Unless the Phillies pick up his 2022 option, this is the final year of McCutchen’s contract. He’s having an absurdly hot summer, and with his resumé and popularity around the league, many teams would be glad to have him.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 biggest NL starter snubs in the MLB All-Star Game

The National League starters for the MLB All-Star Game feature some cool storylines. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been dreadful this season, but their second-baseman Adam Frazier has been extraordinary. While the name isn’t a household one and nobody outside of Pittsburgh keeps an eye on the Pirates, Frazier was more than deserving.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 hitters the Yankees should trade for right now

The New York Yankees have the potential to upgrade their roster big time by way of a trade. If the New York Yankees want to get back into the AL East mix, they are going to need to upgrade their roster by adding a hitter, or two, by way of a big trade.
MLBPosted by
HoosiersNow

Kyle Schwarber Makes More MLB History With 2 More Home Runs

Kyle Schwarber's red-hot June continued for the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, when he hit two more home runs in the Nationals' 7-3 road win over the Miami Marlins. Schwarber has now had eight home runs and 15 RBIs in the past five games, something that's been done only THREE OTHER TIMES in Major League Baseball history.
MLB975thefanatic.com

5 Phillies That Could Be On The Move At The Trade Deadline

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy