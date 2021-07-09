UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier predictions, odds, picks: Best bets on the fight card from seasoned MMA expert

It's quite rare for a numbered UFC event to not have a main event title fight, but having a fighter with the magnitude of Conor McGregor is also quite rare. The former lightweight champion will step back into the Octagon at UFC 264 for just his fourth fight since November 2016. He will match up with fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier for a rubber match after the two split their first two encounters, with McGregor winning in 2014 and Poirier getting revenge earlier this year. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 highlights the UFC 264 fight card and will take place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday. The main UFC 264 card starts at 10 p.m. ET.