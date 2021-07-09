Cancel
What Does Central Bank Divergence Mean for FX?

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a massive shift within the central bank world lately. Some have taken baby steps towards exiting cheap money and ultimately raising interest rates, but others have not. We seem to be entering a period where the economies that will be raising rates might see their currencies appreciate against those that won’t. The dollar, pound, kiwi, and loonie could shine, whereas the yen, franc, and euro may fall behind.

