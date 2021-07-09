Cancel
Technology

Powerscreen Reveals Concept Battery-Powered Screener

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 9 days ago

Powerscreen has a brand-new concept for the future of crushing and screening: the Eco-Warrior battery powered screener. Working closely with automotive technology and using top-of-the-range, hyper-efficient drives and intelligent control systems, the Eco-Warrior battery powered screener has been designed to deliver on the powerful screening action of Powerscreen machines, while being a self-charging, or plug-in, model that features a simple, quiet engine with no after-treatment requirements. The required engine size has been cut in half compared with the diesel hydraulic unit and the battery pack can mean emission-free running or give a power boost.

