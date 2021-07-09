Powerscreen Reveals Concept Battery-Powered Screener

San Diego-based PowerFlex, a provider of solar, storage, smart EV charging, microgrids, and energy management which originally started at Caltech--and is now owned by EDF Renewables--has installed a big solar plus storage project in San Diego. According to the company, it has installed a solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage system for Cox Communications at its corporate office in San Diego. The exact size and financial behind the project were not announced, but the company said the onsite battery storage, carport and roof-top solar installation are expected to offset more than 374 tons of carbon each year. PowerFlex was founded in 2017 by Caltech researchers working on adaptive load management for charging stations; the company was acquired in 2019 by EDF Renewables.