Skyy Clark suffers partially torn ACL, will miss the rest of summer

Once the BBN’s most coveted point guard in the transfer portal, Marcus Carr’s time in college basketball may be over. One of the top scorers on the move this offseason, Carr averaged 19.4 points per game for Minnesota last season. He initially entered his name into the NBA Draft pool, only removing himself from consideration at the withdrawal deadline. Shortly after inserting his name into the portal, Carr listed Kansas, Louisville, Texas and Kentucky as his finalists.