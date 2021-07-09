Cancel
Basketball

Skyy Clark suffers partially torn ACL, will miss the rest of summer

By Jack Pilgrim
kentuckysportsradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky point guard commit Skyy Clark has suffered a left knee injury and will miss the remainder of summer basketball, the five-star prospect announced on Friday. First announced by Travis Branham of 247Sports, the 6-foot-3 guard later confirmed that he had suffered a partially torn ACL and meniscus in his left leg, keeping him out of next week’s Peach Jam, among other high-profile recruiting events this summer.

