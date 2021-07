Are you a fan of hockey and/or Coors Light? If the answer is yes to either or both, then this just may be one of the coolest things ever!. The story has already gathered up a heady buzz on social media, but if you haven't heard the news yet, here it is: Coors Light is using actual ice from the rink where the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in Game 5 Wednesday to brew a limited-edition beer.