Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aCgit_0as89Kiw00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it plans to maintain that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year's severe recession.

Progress on vaccinations helped to reopen the economy and produced strong economic growth over the first half of this year, the Fed noted. But the lingering effects of the pandemic still weigh on the economy, with employment well below pre-pandemic levels.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate near zero, while continuing to buy $120 billion a month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to put downward pressure on long-term interest rates. It said Friday that these efforts will help ensure that “monetary policy continues to deliver powerful support to the economy until the recovery is complete.”

The new report will be the subject of two days of hearings next week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will testify Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee, and Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.

Lawmakers will seek details on exactly when the central bank will start cutting back on its bond purchases, and when it will begin raising interest rates.

The report Friday repeated wording used by the central bank since last year, explaining that it does not expect to begin raising interest rates until its goals on maximum employment and inflation have been reached.

It also reiterated the Fed's expectation that monthly bond purchases will remain at the level of $120 billion “until substantial further progress has been made” toward its employment and inflation goals.

Shortages of materials and difficulties in hiring have had held back activity in a number of industries, and bottlenecks so far this year and other transitory factors have boosted inflation, according to the report.

“Consumer price inflation has increased notably this spring as a surge in demand has run up again production bottlenecks and hiring difficulties," the report read.

But the report repeated the view of Powell and other Fed officials that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

“As these extraordinary circumstances pass, supply and demand should move closer to balance, and inflation is widely expected to move down,” the report stated.

However, the Fed report also stated that “upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term have increased,” raising the possibility that the spike in inflation could last longer than first expected.

“The discussion of inflation developments emphasized the temporary, but likely more persistent than originally expected, inflation overshoot that was currently underway," said Krishna Guha, an analyst with investment bank Evercore ISI.

Minutes of the discussions at the Fed's last meeting in June showed that central bank officials began consideration of when and how they will start reducing the bond purchases but that no conclusions were reached. Most private economists don't expect the actual bond tapering to begin until late this year or perhaps not until early in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
52K+
Followers
54K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Interest Rates#Inflation#Ap#Treasury#Evercore Isi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Fed Chair Jerome Powell Wants a Stablecoin Crackdown: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's Pippa Stevens brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos explains why The Fed wants tighter rules on certain cryptocurrencies. Plus, the average hourly wage worker can no longer afford a one-bedroom apartment as prices climb. An economic rebound, rising wages and declining...
Businessinvesting.com

Reuters poll: Fed to shutter pandemic support asset purchases by end-2022

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will shutter its asset purchases programme by end-2022, according to a Reuters poll, with a few more economists now predicting a rate hike as early as next year, but they pegged new COVID-19 variants as the biggest economic risk. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Concerned About Housing Prices but Inflation to Calm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns about housing affordability on Thursday and said she expected several more months of high inflation readings, but it remained transitory, adding that the Federal Reserve was doing a good job under Chair Jerome Powell. Yellen, in an interview with CNBC,...
WorldSFGate

Sri Lanka economy in crisis as debt mounts, reserves dwindle

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka has cut back on imports of farm chemicals, cars and even its staple spice turmeric as its foreign exchange reserves dwindle, hindering its ability to repay a mountain of debt as the South Asian island nation struggles to recover from the pandemic. Toothbrush...
Businessinvesting.com

Federal Reserve Tiptoes To The Taper

The minutes to the June Federal Reserve FOMC meeting reinforce the message that we are set for a tapering of QE asset purchases this year, but the form and speed it takes will be driven by the data. Recovery on track, more inflation concerns, but slow jobs hold the Fed...
Congress & Courtswallstreetonparade.com

Frontline Investigates the Federal Reserve: Is It a Captured Regulator that’s Wrecking the U.S. Economy with Asset Bubbles?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take his seat before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at noon and before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. Some embarrassing questions may come up for Powell based on an investigative report on the Fed that’s airing earlier in the week.
EconomyStreet.Com

Why The Federal Reserve is Fearful of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain

It's not surprising that the powers are a bit jittery around the new digital asset technology. As the benefits of the new technologies become clear and financial inclusion increases, the ship will have sailed for the Federal Reserve to get fully on board with the new frontier of investing and consumerism.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for fourth weekly gain on dovish Fed rhetoric

July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were headed for the fourth straight weekly gain, as investors took comfort from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s stance that the U.S. central bank would continue to support the economy and inflation will be transitory. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was flat at...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Traders and Participants Continue to Focus upon Climbing Inflation

As of 5:55 PM EST, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1830.30 after factoring in today’s gain of $5.30. The market continues to factor in the rise in inflation that was reported yesterday by the government through its consumer price index. The other incredibly important factor...
Susquehanna, PAMilton Daily Standard

Susquehanna recognized by Federal Reserve

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Economics has been ranked in the top 25% nationwide by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Susquehanna ranked 29th among national liberal arts institutions in the May rankings. The ranking is based on the research output in economics and finance that is catalogued...
Businesskitco.com

Equities investors focus on inflation, while gold investors seem to ignore it

It seems, at least for today, equities traders are focusing upon rising inflation, while gold traders are largely ignoring the recent data. This is the polar opposite of what we have seen throughout the week, with equity investors largely ignoring the historically high CPI data (Consumer Price Index) that was released earlier this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report indicated that consumer prices in the United States had the greatest increase since 2008. It also came in well above forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The forecast had expectations that inflation for last month would raise approximately .5%, the actual numbers came in almost double the estimate at .9%. This takes the annual inflation rate vis-à-vis the CPI .5.4%.
Minneapolis, MNWashington Times

Minneapolis’ Federal Reserve requires workers to get vaccinated

The Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis says it will require its 1,100 workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of August as a condition of employment. Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Fed, said the policy makes sense because the bank is pivoting from fully remote efforts to office-based collaboration and work that requires public interaction.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street up as Fed pledges continued support

US indexes maintained a positive tone and advanced post-FOMC. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104 points, the Nasdaq ticked 1.42% higher. Demand for the greenback eased, but the dollar is still the strongest. Wall Street managed to post gains on Wednesday, finding mild support on the FOMC Meeting Minutes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy