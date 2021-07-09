Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it's considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they’ve only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Common Names#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois#Twitter#Science Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Birds Are Blinded & Dying By A Mysterious Disease

There is something weird going on with birds getting an eye infection, going blind then dying. You would think the birds at my house are living like kings eating all the Gypsy Moth Caterpillars because they are everywhere. So far no birds are dropping around my place but I have a feeling some trees are not going to make it next year because the caterpillars have been eating all the leaves.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists drop ‘inappropriate and offensive’ names of moth and ant species

Scientists are to stop using names “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ants” for two insect species after a review of “inappropriate or offensive” terms. The Entomological Society of America (ESA), which oversees the common names of bugs, announced the change as part of its effort to re-evaluate “problematic” terminology.It is the first time it has changed a name because it is considered offensive. In the past it has only reassigned names that were not scientifically accurate.“It’s an ethnic slur to begin with that’s been rejected by the Romani people a long time ago,’’ the society’s president, Michelle Smith said.“Second,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Bug’s Name Changed As People Found It Offensive

A group of bug enthusiasts in the US are making headlines as they seek to change the name of an insect that calls portions of Minnesota home, as its name is deemed offensive to those of a certain Romanian descent. The Gypsy Moth name is in the crosshairs of the "Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name" according to the ESA.
Wildlifenationalgeographic.com

Spiders eat snakes around the world, surprising study reveals

North American widow spiders, not tropical tarantulas, have a particular taste for reptiles, according to a sweeping analysis of data across six continents. The question might sound like a schoolyard hypothetical, but it’s the topic of a new study published in the Journal of Arachnology. The answer is a resounding yes—so much so that even the scientists who conducted the study were stunned by their results.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

New York Farmers on Lookout for Gypsy Moths

State officials are enlisting farmers’ help to combat a non-native insect that’s threatening key sectors of New York’s $5 billion agriculture industry. Major infestations of gypsy moth caterpillars, which defoliate trees, have hit Livingston and Ontario counties in the Finger Lakes, Saratoga and Warren counties in the southern Adirondacks, and Clinton County in the northeast corner of the state.
AnimalsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
WildlifeWMUR.com

Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
WildlifeWCAX

Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder. Updated: 14 hours ago. Family members of a murdered Clinton County,...
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Gypsy moths invade the region

MOHAWK VALLEY — You probably have seen them everywhere the last couple of weeks — white and brown moths fluttering everywhere — landing in bodies of water, on sides of homes, cars and trees — as they search for a mate. Fulton County, as well as greater New York state,...
Scienceyourbasin.com

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
AnimalsObserver

Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
Burlington, VTWCAX

Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name. The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common...
WildlifeUnion Leader

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

Termites Vs. Ants: Real Ways to Tell Them Apart

Although they share specific characteristics, termites and ants are two different types of insects. They each present their own problems and require different treatment services. When it comes to termites vs. ants, one can be commonly seen in the open, while the other is more discreet but causes severe destruction to the home. Whether you need to get rid of flying ants or call in a termite exterminator, it’s advised to recognize the following differences before taking action.
AnimalsMarietta Daily Journal

Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy