The recent reveal of FIFA 22 might be exciting for a lot of gamers out there, but the process of upgrading the game between generations is anything but. Many publishers offer next-gen upgrades for their games, meaning that if you buy it on a last-gen console – PS4 or Xbox One – you can upgrade it to the current-gen version – Xbox Series X|S or PS5 – when you get one of those consoles. Many of these upgrades are free, but in the case of FIFA 22, it’s going to cost you.