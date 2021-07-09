Michigan Supreme Court denies new redistricting timeline request in face of census delays

When current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack campaigned for reelection last year, she said she wouldn’t consider it a win unless newcomer Elizabeth Welch won, too. The double victory meant that the court would have a 4-3 Democratic majority for the first time in years. Now, the Court is exciting LGBTQ+ folks across the state after announcing last week that it would bypass the appellate court and hear an appeal of Rouch World LLC v. Department of Civil Rights, a case that could amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity.