Post-graduate awards continue for Kate Smith

By Editorials
DL-Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska women's golfer Kate Smith added another honor to her remarkable fifth season as a Husker, when she was voted a first-team Academic All-America All-District 7 selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday, July 8. Smith, a WGCA and Golfweek All-American, was the 2021 Big...

