Four Arrested for Possession of Narcotics
Officers initiated a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Titan for a non functioning headlight on July 9, 2021. Officers made contact with the driver identified as Gary Hill, 51. During the stop K9 Max was deployed and upon showing a positive alert to the odor of Narcotics, a Probable Cause Search was conducted, which resulted in approximately 33.5 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, 17 Tramadol Pills, unknown amount of Marijuana and suspected Fentanyl/Heroin.www.kadn.com
