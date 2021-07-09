Maruti Suzuki Re-enters Diesel Market with New Vitara Brezza!!

The Global Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters) research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Electric Kick Scooters (E-Scooters). Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are Kymco lonex, Amego Electric, Niu, Yadea, Vmoto Limited, Yamaha Motor Company Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Aima, Peugeot Scooters, Green Energy Motors Corp, BMW Motorrad International, Alta Motors, KTM AG, Energica Motor Company, Gogoro Inc., Brammo, Inc., Terra Motors Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, LLC, AllCell Technologies, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra GenZe, Zhejiang Luyuan & Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd etc.
Comments / 0