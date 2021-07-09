Cancel
Maruti Suzuki Re-enters Diesel Market with New Vitara Brezza!!

By Angarayan Sundarakalatharan
cartechnewz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaruti Suzuki took a conscious and well thought out decision to stop selling diesel cars in 2019 on the premise that the then new BS-IV emission standards. Suzuki is a powerhouse when it comes to the petrol engines but it had to use the diesel engines of Fiat for its array of cars. However, the Fiat didn’t have any reliable engines that complied with the BS IV standards. So, Maruti moved out of the diesel space in 2019 and started developing its own diesel powertrain.

