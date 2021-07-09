Maruti Suzuki Re-enters Diesel Market with New Vitara Brezza!!

If you're a Subaru fan of a certain age, you'll remember when the Outback was the Legacy wagon's slightly ruggeder, taller flavor. Now, almost 20 years later, you can't even buy a Legacy wagon in the U.S.: The Outback pulled half an Oedipus and killed its father with its own popularity. And so it's time to welcome an even taller vehicle to stake its claim as the king of Subaru wagons. It's called the Subaru Outback Wilderness, and though it may look a bit awkward perched 0.8 inches taller than its brethren, it has the rugged looks, moves and features to make it a real candidate -- even if you never cross a trail more rugged than one to the shops.