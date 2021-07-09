Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking a record-breaking heat wave

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unprecedented heat wave that started around June 26 smashed numerous all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. NASA's Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS), aboard the Aqua satellite, captured the progression of this slow-moving heat dome across the region from June 21 to 30. An animation of some of the AIRS data show surface air temperature anomalies—values above or below long-term averages. Surface air temperature is something that people directly feel when they are outside.

phys.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Atmospheric Temperature#Earth#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Aqua#Amsu#Jpl#Caltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
parabolicarc.com

Surface of Jupiter’s Moon Europa Churned by Small Impacts

PASADENA, Calif. (NASA PR) — It’s easy to see the impact of space debris on our Moon, where the ancient, battered surface is covered with craters and scars. Jupiter’s icy moon Europa withstands a similar trouncing – along with a punch of super-intense radiation. As the uppermost surface of the icy moon churns, material brought to the surface is zapped by high-energy electron radiation accelerated by Jupiter.

Comments / 1

Community Policy