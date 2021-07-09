Kyle Kondik: 'Growing trend' is fewer American voters splitting tickets

Kyle Kondik, managing editor of the nonpartisan political analysis newsletter Sabato's Crystal Ball said Friday that fewer American voters are splitting their tickets at the ballot box.

A recent analysis from Sabato's Crystal Ball found that 36 executive offices in state governments were all controlled by one party, a pattern is indicative of a growing trend, according to Kondik.

"It used to be that it was a lot more common for these kinds of statewide executive officials to be of different parties, but we're seeing, you know, over time here that, you know in red states, Democrats are finding it harder and harder to win and in blue states Republicans are finding it harder and harder to win," Kondik said during an interview with Hill.TV's "Rising."

"And the trend may be in 2022, when a lot of these offices are up, that we may see even fewer states that have kind of split government in this kind of way."

According to Kondik, in situations where the government is not mixed between parties, the officials in charge tend to be "more establishment types," pointing to the Ohio state government where all statewide executive offices are held by Republicans like Gov. Mike DeWine .

"I wouldn't say any of them are kind of out-and-out kind of newcomers to politics and also aren't out-and-out Trump people but it may be that, you know, if over the course of 2022 maybe we'll start to see some more of those kind of Trump folks emerge," Kondik said.

