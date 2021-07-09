Nobody hurt after shooting report at Maize airport, 2 arrested

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at an airstrip near 45th and Tyler after reports of a shooting. Traffic on 45th was blocked between Tyler and Ridge while several buildings were searched. Although a gun was fired, it does not appear that anyone was being targeted and nobody was shot. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the airport called 911 after hearing gunshots, though it’s not clear why those shots were fired or what was being fired at.