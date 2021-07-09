Cancel
Progressive entrepreneur lays out the case for canceling student debt

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
Joe Sanberg, a progressive entrepreneur and CEO of the financial firm Aspiration, argued on Thursday that the Biden administration should cancel all student debt because the money would be better spent by consumers in the economy “in a way that creates jobs.”

Sanberg weighed in after the Department of Education announced on Tuesday that it hired Toby Merrill, who is known to be a vocal proponent of canceling student debt, to serve as deputy general counsel in the Office of the General Counsel.

President Biden in February said he would not cancel up to $50,000 in student loans. The White House, however, has signaled that he would be willing to forgive as much as $10,000 in student loan debt.

Sanberg, during an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” argued that student loan debt money would be better spent in the hands of consumers, rather than by the federal government.

“The question at hand is, do we want this $1.8 trillion that's currently on the shoulders of over 40 million people to be repaid to the federal government, or to be spent in our economy in a way that creates jobs and the powerful multiplier effect?” Sanberg said.

“We're talking about the question of $1.8 trillion instead of going back to the federal government in debt repayments, instead being spent on homes that are built by home builders who employ hundreds of thousands of people. Being spent on travel, at airlines and car rental places that employ lots of people. Being spent on going out to dinner at restaurants that employ lots of people. Being spent on clothing, that make clothes in the United States that sell those clothes in the United States employing a lot of people,” Sanberg argued.

