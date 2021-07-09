Cancel
Novan Stock Increases Over 10%: Why It Happened

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jennifer Kim had...

