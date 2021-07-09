Novan Stock Increases Over 10%: Why It Happened

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jennifer Kim initiates coverage on Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $30.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of NOVN shares with an Overweight rating and a 12-month PT of $30 using DCF analysis. We think that the peak sales potential for lead pipeline asset, SB206, is underappreciated, and expect upwards earnings estimate revisions, driven by pipeline advancements, to potentially move the stock higher. Potential catalysts include: 1) availability of all Phase 3 B-SIMPLE4 safety data for SB206, in 3Q21 (molluscum); 2) updates around the commercialization strategy for SB206; 3) updates around key earlier pipeline assets (e.g., SB204, SB019, NVN4100); and, 4) potential NDA filing for SB206, no later than 3Q22."
Comments / 0