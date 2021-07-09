What Anthony Bourdain Wished People Understood About Kitchen Confidential

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was a star. He inspired many others by his sheer passion for food and his motivation to introduce others to exotic and underrated dishes from different parts of the world. Perhaps his most interesting quality was that he led by example. In his field notes for Hanoi in his "Parts Unknown" series in 2017, he wrote, "You like food and are reasonably nice at the table? You show me hospitality? I will sit down with you and break bread." Bourdain was implying that he would prep for a meal with an open mind and not turn anything down. And he stood by his words. He even ate with controversial figures such as Hezbollah supporters (via Eating Well.)