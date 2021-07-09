Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Anthony Bourdain Wished People Understood About Kitchen Confidential

By Boshika Gupta
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was a man who could juggle a plethora of roles, seemingly with ease: he was a gifted TV presenter, a celebrity chef, an author, and more. He inspired many fans with his work, including his 2000 book, "Kitchen Confidential," a rare glimpse into the culinary industry through Bourdain's eyes. The book was an eye-opener for many fans. A Reddit user described their attachment to the book and wrote, "I read it when it first came out. I was working as the sous chef at a high end restaurant and his book just blew me away because it was the first one I'd ever read that actually captured what it is like to work in a top level kitchen."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Celebrity Chef#Smithsonian Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDaily Beast

The Dark Reality of Anthony Bourdain’s Final Days

There’s a scene early in the new documentary Roadrunner that feels inconceivable to anyone who has spent the past couple of decades watching Anthony Bourdain travel the world. Hot off the blockbuster success of Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book about the restaurant industry, Bourdain has been granted his first shot...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About Waffle House

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was a star. He inspired many others by his sheer passion for food and his motivation to introduce others to exotic and underrated dishes from different parts of the world. Perhaps his most interesting quality was that he led by example. In his field notes for Hanoi in his "Parts Unknown" series in 2017, he wrote, "You like food and are reasonably nice at the table? You show me hospitality? I will sit down with you and break bread." Bourdain was implying that he would prep for a meal with an open mind and not turn anything down. And he stood by his words. He even ate with controversial figures such as Hezbollah supporters (via Eating Well.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend Asia Argento shares birthday tribute for the late chef: 'Missing you'

Asia Argento commemorated what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 65th birthday in a touching Instagram post. "Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met. Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together," Argento, 45, wrote on Friday, June 25. "I feel your presence and your strength. You shine so bright within me. I love you my A. Happy birthday."
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Thing You Can Do When Cooking Steak, According To Anthony Bourdain

Searing and grilling steak, if you'll pardon the pun, is a high-stakes endeavor. One wrong move and that beautiful, tender fillet you brought home from the butcher could be instantly transformed into a rubbery, gray chew toy. Sadly, scientists have yet to figure out how to turn back time and remedy an overcooked steak. But fortunately, the late, great Anthony Bourdain left behind some culinary gems and food advice, including how to avoid ruining a perfectly good steak.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Tragic Truth About Anthony Bourdain

It's hard to find the right words to sum up the life and legacy of Anthony Bourdain. The chef turned TV host turned cultural ambassador lived so many lifetimes in his 61 years. He traveled and ate his way around the globe, discovering hidden treasures in some of the biggest cities on Earth and exploring some of the most remote areas of the planet, bringing the rest of us along for a seat at the table. Bourdain was a lover of food and people, and cultivated a rich understanding of both. In middle age, he found success beyond his wildest imagination, but never let it compromise his world view or his authentic spirit. To so many people, he was a legend and a hero, in the culinary world and beyond.
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Anthony Bourdain’s Widow: She “Certainly Did Not” Say Husband Would Be “Cool” with Filmmaker’s Use of Artificial Voice Clips in New Doc

There’s a new documentary out today from Focus Features about CNN celebrity travel and food impresario Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain committed suicide in June 2018 after his actress/celebrity girlfriend, Asia Argento, flaunted another romantic relationship in the European tabloids. The doc is from Oscar winner Morgan Neville, who has done something...
CelebritiesPeople

Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Ottavia Speaks Out in New Doc: 'I Should Have Kept an Eye on Him'

Not just another tribute to Anthony Bourdain, Roadrunner is a beautiful film that sheds light on the chef and TV personality's final, erratic year. The new documentary directed by Morgan Neville — centered on the food world's favorite bad boy, who died by suicide in 2018 — is in theaters Friday. It's the first time since Bourdain's death that we hear from his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, one of many people in the late chef's inner circle who sat for an interview.
MoviesKCET

'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain' Tells the Story of a Life Well-Lived at the Virtual KCET Cinema Series on July 15th

Q&A immediately following with director Morgan Neville. As anyone with a dog-eared copy of "Kitchen Confidential" can attest, Bourdain’s unmistakable voice is that of an old friend and fellow traveler. In this film, viewers are served an intimate and unflinching look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville ("20 Feet From Stardom," "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"), this new documentary is a portrait of a complex, contradictory and charismatic man that reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Anthony Bourdain's ex-wife Ottavia Busia denies giving 'Roadrunner' director permission for A.I. vocal re-creation

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain hit theaters Friday (July 16), and it gives people a never-before-seen glimpse into the life of the late chef and pop culture icon. More controversially, Roadrunner contains never-before-heard bits as Bourdain posthumously narrates the documentary in part because director Morgan Neville used artificial intelligence software to re-create "a few things he wrote but that he never said," as Neville explained in a GQ interview published earlier this week:
Celebritiesallthatsinteresting.com

The Inside Story Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death — And The Downward Spiral That Preceded It

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead at age 61 at Le Chambard Hotel in France on June 8, 2018. Tragically, his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. From exposing the seedy underbelly of the restaurant industry to dining with President Obama in Vietnam, it’s no wonder why Anthony Bourdain was called the “original rock star” of the culinary world. Unlike other celebrity chefs, his appeal stretched far beyond the delicious food he cooked and ate. This made Anthony Bourdain’s death all the more tragic.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Was Anthony Bourdain Ever Married? His Love Life Explained

Through a slew of hit television shows, best-selling books, and gigs in some of the hottest restaurants across the globe, Anthony Bourdain literally embodied every facet of a world-traveling culinary enthusiast. He offered something to fans that not many in his field could: raw and genuine honesty mixed with a deep personal perspective that translated into robust interactions with anyone he interacted with regardless of their class or creed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy