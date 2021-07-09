Cancel
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 13:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until early Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.3 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Friday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 27.5 feet, Water backs into the golf course next to the Optimist Club and the duck pond. Water is also flowing between the gate at Grover`s Bend and McCright Drive. The water is also back up in the ditch along Memorial Drive in front of the volleyball courts and special events area. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 22.3 Fri 8 pm 25.9 27.6 27.1 21.8 14.8

