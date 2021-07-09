Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN SEQUATCHIE...MARION AND HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 AM EDT/1045 AM CDT/ At 1054 AM EDT/954 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whitwell, or 7 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving east southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Dunlap, Jasper, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell and Kimball.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Signal Mountain, TN
City
South Pittsburg, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
City
Sequatchie, TN
City
Whitwell, TN
City
Dunlap, TN
City
Walden, TN
County
Marion County, TN
City
Kimball, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy