Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, Hamilton, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; West Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRADLEY...WESTERN POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL NOON EDT At 1124 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near South Cleveland, or 10 miles southwest of Cleveland, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Benton, Charleston, South Cleveland, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, Collegedale, Calhoun, Waterville and Conasauga.