ODNI report’s cover includes faked image adding diversity

By Jon Raasch
foxwilmington.com
 12 days ago

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence got called out Thursday after internet sleuths noticed some obvious photo editing on the cover of its latest demographic report. What started off as a stock image showing a group of well-dressed professionals ultimately ended with a lady in a wheelchair and...

#Tablet Computer#Stock Photography#Diversity#Odni#National Intelligence#Fox News
