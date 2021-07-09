Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New York City warned ‘climate change is here’ as storm floods streets and subway

By Oliver Milman in New York
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veGGn_0as86mCx00

Commuters having to wade through waist-deep water on subway concourses, rain cascading directly onto train platforms, desperate motorists rescued by police from their inundated cars – the battering New York City has taken from tropical storm Elsa has raised questions as to how well the metropolis is prepared for the ravages of the climate crisis.

Elsa had already hit areas of Florida and Georgia, causing at least one death, before shifting north, where it unleashed a barrage of thunderstorms on Thursday. The storm is now expected to move towards the Boston area, with about 40 million people from New Jersey to Maine issued flash flooding warnings.

Some of the most dramatic scenes played out in New York City on Thursday afternoon. Videos taken by commuters showed people struggling through murky floodwater in order to catch the subway at the 157th St station. “It was filthy water. Completely opaque, a dark gray-green with bits of rubble floating in it,” one local resident said. “It was real disgusting.”

Other videos captured torrents of water flowing down stairs at the 149th St station and commuters at Spring St tentatively moving along a platform as rainwater gushed from the ceiling. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, responsible for the subway, said that if drains at street level can’t handle the water it will come through the vents into stations, adding that crews had helped return stations to a sense of normalcy by Friday.

Related: Hail, tornadoes and flooded New York subways as stormy weather hits east coast

Meanwhile, above ground, a major highway in the Bronx became completely flooded, with the police using a truck to rescue at least a dozen drivers who had become trapped by the fast-rising waters.

Blame was quickly placed upon New York City’s creaking infrastructure. Eric Adams, who this week won the Democratic primary for the New York City mayor election, criticised the MTA for “bad spending decisions for decades”. The former police officer added: “This cannot be New York.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY1NP_0as86mCx00
A man runs through the rain in the Chelsea area of New York on Thursday. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

But some scientists pointed out that extreme rainstorms affecting the US north-east, including New York, are consistent with the effects of a climate different from all prior experience. A major federal government climate assessment in 2018 found rain intensity is increasing due to global heating, warning that the region’s aging infrastructure is “not designed for the projected wider variability of future climate conditions compared to those recorded in the last century”.

Andra Garner, a climate scientist at Rowan University, said that flooding in New York City “has already become more frequent than in the past, and as long as we continue to warm the planet, we can expect more of this, not less”.

Garner’s research has estimated that New York City could be hit by severe floods that reach more than 2.25m (7ft), enough to inundate the first story of a building, every five years within the next decade if planet-heating gases are not radically reduced. Such major floods were expected only once every 25 years in the 1970s.

The ninth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, perhaps the best-known storm to have caused major flooding as well as power blackouts in New York City, is in October, and Elsa has fueled criticisms that the city is still not properly prepared for flooding that can cause its transportation to grind to a halt.

State and city officials have put forward various measures to upgrade subway stations and to place flood protections along New York’s lengthy coastline, but some question whether enough has been done. Mark Levine, a city council member, said that the city was “way behind on hardening our infrastructure”. Levine added that “climate change is here.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Subway#Extreme Weather#Traffic#Spring St#Democratic#Rowan University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
MTA
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Genesee County, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Milk Floods the Streets of New York State Town. What Happened?

A land flowing with milk and honey sounds great...until it actually happens. The streets were painted white in one town in New York state this week, and it's left some wondering what exactly happened? Were the cows set loose to haunt the roads? There might be a more reasonable explanation, according to WROC. And it actually has to do with all the rain and storms that have inundated many parts of the state the past two weeks. So, how did thunderstorms cause it to rain diary?
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Here’s Why Most Subways in New York, Hudson Valley Closed

Customers were left disappointed when Subways across New York State suddenly closed down. Here's what happened. More than 10,000 Subway restaurants across the country closed at 6:00 p.m. on Monday so the company could make "the biggest changes in the brand's history." Subway officials say they've made improvements to almost...
New York City, NYMorning Times

13-year-old fatally shot on New York City street

NEW YORK (AP) — A 13-year-old was fatally shot Sunday as he stood outside a restaurant in the Bronx, police said. Chief of Department Rodney Harrison said on Twitter that the shooting was gang related and asked the public for help in finding the suspect. The unidentified victim was standing...
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Flooded subways in NYC are perfect example why climate is key for infrastructure plans

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Footage of New Yorkers struggling to wade through filthy, waist-deep water at a Manhattan subway station as heavy rainfall engulfed the city's aging and long-neglected infrastructure on Thursday added fuel to progressive demands for a robust federal spending package that confronts the climate crisis—which is making such extreme weather more frequent and destructive.
New York City, NYraventribune.com

Weather America: Storm “Elsa” floods New York – News Abroad

The New York subway is world famous – soaking wet!. The reason is “Elsa”. A tropical storm struck U.S. land in Florida on Wednesday, moving the coast northeast. On Friday he reached the metropolis of New York. “Elsa” caused damage to flooded streets and uprooted trees. Rail transport and water...
EnvironmentCNBC

Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa hit New York City and the tri-state area, causing floods

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday. Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph), forecasters said. Around 8 a.m. Friday, it was centered about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Montauk Point, New York. The system was already blamed for one death in Florida on Wednesday. And Elsa also previously caused a damaging tornado in Georgia.
New York City, NYwbap.com

Decades of ‘Bad Spending’ Leave New York Subway Flooded

Decades of “bad spending” have led to massive floods raging through the subway systems of New York City. “This is what happens when the [NYC’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority] makes bad spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing [money] ASAP to protect stations from street flooding, elevate entrances and add green infrastructure to absorb flash storm runoff. This cannot be New York,” Democrat mayoral candidate Eric Adams tweeted.
Visual Artlonelyplanet.com

Where to find New York City's best street art

New York City is the birthplace of modern graffiti, so it’s only natural that each neighborhood has its own personality when it comes to street art flair. In fact, it’s nearly impossible to visit any of New York’s five boroughs without spotting at least a few impressive murals. From revamped neighborhoods like Williamsburg, to iconic ones dripping in rock and roll history like the East Village, here are New York’s best neighborhoods and blocks for gritty graffiti.
Environmentfoxwilmington.com

Tropical Storm Elsa soaks New York City, snarls traffic

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up the East Coast on Friday. Overnight in coastal New Jersey, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded in Ludlam Bay, and a 71 mph gust was recorded in Beach Haven — both appeared to be “associated with nearby tornadoes,” the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.

Comments / 0

Community Policy