Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Weidmann says ECB won't seek deliberate inflation overshoot

By Jana Randow and Carolynn Look
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundesbank President Jens Weidmann said the European Central Bank won't deliberately seek higher inflation rates to make up for previous undershoots, underlining the compromise made between more-hawkish and more-dovish policy makers on their new price-stability strategy. The ECB raised its inflation goal to 2% on Thursday in a unanimous decision...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation Targeting#Overshoot#Ecb#Bundesbank#The European Central Bank#The Federal Reserve#German#Governing Council Of 25#Fed#Finnish#Bank Of France#French#Bloomberg Television#Climate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ECB policymakers set for showdown on policy path

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers are set for a showdown next week as they chart a new policy path amid growing fears of a third wave of coronavirus infections. The guidance update is made necessary by the ECB's new strategy, which says the central bank should let inflation...
BusinessWashington Post

How the ECB’s New Inflation Goal Will Shape Economy

The European Central Bank has adjusted its sights for the first time in 18 years. The central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro has raised its goal for inflation, and acknowledges that price increases might exceed that target for a while. It’s an attempt to address shortcomings in the ECB’s armory in a region where economic performance was lackluster even before the Covid-19 crisis. The move also echoes a shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve following a decade in which extraordinary monetary policy did little to spur inflation.
Businessrock947.com

Euro zone inflation easing confirmed, trade surplus dips

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation slowed in June after a steady acceleration in the first months of 2021, official data confirmed on Friday, while the bloc’s trade surplus shrank in May due to a decline of exports. European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19-country single-currency...
Businessq957.com

What might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?

LONDON (Reuters) – Two top Bank of England officials surprised investors this week by saying the time might be nearing for the British central bank to rein in the huge stimulus programme it has used to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis. With activity bouncing back strongly, and inflation...
Businessactionforex.com

The ECB Expects Inflation To Be Near Target Before The RBA Does: EUR/AUD

Last weekend, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there will be changes to the guidance at next week’s European Central Bank meeting in order to reassure traders that policy will not be tightened too quickly. The ECB recently announced in its strategic review that their inflation target will be 2% over the medium term. The reason for the change in guidance: Inflation is expected to be over 2.5% towards the end of the year. In other words, they expect the inflation to be transitory. Europe releases June’s Final CPI data on Friday and although the headline is expected to be near 1.9%, the core rate of inflation is only expected to be 1%. If the final inflation data on Friday comes in hotter than expected, Christine Lagarde and the committee may have to reconsider their language next week. July’s preliminary CPI reading isn’t due out until August 18th.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eurozone inflation slows as estimated in June

Brussels — Eurozone inflation fell below 2 per cent in June, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Inflation eased to 1.9 percent in June from 2 per cent in the prior month. The annual rate came in line with the flash estimate released on June 30. The inflation rate had exceeded the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to" 2 per cent in May for the first time since 2018.
Worldkfgo.com

BOJ to tap foreign asset holdings for green investment

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Friday it will start buying green bonds using its foreign reserves as part of efforts to promote global investment in activities aimed at combating climate change. Japan’s $1.4 trillion in foreign reserves are predominantly held by the Ministry of Finance,...
Economynfcw.com

European Central Bank officially launches digital euro project

The European Central Bank (ECB) has officially launched its digital euro project with a two-year investigation into key issues regarding the design, distribution and use of a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This will involve “focus groups, prototyping and conceptual work” and examine a possible functional design based on users’...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Bank Of Japan Revises Down GDP Forecast, Details Green Fund

The Bank of Japan on Friday revised down its growth forecast for the current fiscal year and laid out details of its first green fund, announced last month. The central bank kept its key monetary easing measures unchanged, and maintained its longstanding two-percent inflation target, which remains far off despite years of efforts.
Businesswkzo.com

ECB to wait for core inflation rise before tightening, Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank needs to see higher core inflation before changing its outlook and tightening policy, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday. “Inflation overshoots may be the result of the Governing Council exercising patience in adjusting its policy stance when faced with an improving...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

'Persistent' ECB won't tighten too early, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has pledged to be "persistent" and will not repeat its past mistake of tightening policy too early, its president Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Tuesday. "The use of 'persistent' (in the ECB's new strategy) is an indication that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy