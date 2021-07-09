Cancel
Religion

Letter: The Catholic stance on abortion has not changed

By Ken Sims
Cover picture for the articleBut there are a few points I would like to comment on. Davis is a liberal “Catholic” who is clever at controlling the language. He refers to the American Catholic bishops as “far right” and “extremists”. There has been no change in Church teaching on abortion. Support for legal abortion has always contradicted Church teaching about the sanctity of life. Catholics have always believed that abortion is killing an unborn baby. Catholic bishops consider it an intrinsic evil.

