Newark schools face threat of lower enrollment as applications plunge

With the start of school less than a month away, many Colorado parents are still waiting to know if their children will be required to wear masks in the classroom. Colorado’s latest public health order at the beginning of July said masks were no longer required by the state in school settings. But federal guidance released days later recommended that any unvaccinated students or staff continue to wear masks in schools, along with following several other safety precautions, with the goal of keeping schools open for in-person learning.