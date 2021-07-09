Cancel
Britney Spears Posts Message to ‘Haters’: ‘Kiss My Ass’

By Jem Aswad
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship thundered on this week, the singer used her Instagram account late Thursday to post a remarkably unsubtle message to those she considers “haters”: “Kiss my ass.”. To recap, the messaging began on Wednesday when Spears posted a series of photos, including one of...

CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gives Not-So-Subtle Hint She Wants out of Conservatorship

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari teases that the pop star would like to be free of her conservatorship. Ahead of her virtual court appearance, Asghari shared a photo of himself on Instagram sporting a "Free Britney" shirt. The pink and purple writing on the shirt references the infamous hashtag and movement from fans urging that the courts release her from her conservatorship. He also used the lion emoji in the photo, which could serve as a reference to Britney, whom he often calls his "lioness."
New York City, NYPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney’s Ex-Husband Just Responded to Claims He Once ‘Threatened’ to Take Their ‘Kids Away’

Following their mother’s court hearing, many have wondered how Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s kids have been impacted by her ongoing conservatorship battle. Over the years, some have even grown concerned that the pop star’s children were used as a “pawn” in the establishment of her conservatorship. But according to Federline’s attorney, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Who is on Britney Spears' payroll?

Britney Spears, arguably one of the world's most successful pop stars in several generations, has amassed quite a fortune in her time. Stars are known for having teams of people that they pay including managers, agents, publicists, trainers and much more, but Spears' case is much different because of her conservatorship.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Felicia Culotta Posted After Britney Spears' Court Appearance

When she first started out in her career, Britney Spears was extremely close to a woman named Felicia Culotta. Known formally as Spears' former assistant, Culotta had been a huge supporter and friend to the pop star during some of the most successful years of her life. Lovingly known as "Fe," Culotta has been featured in photos and videos, as well as various documentaries, right next to Spears. "I don't know that I ever really had any definition on what I was supposed to do with Britney. For a long time, they called me her chaperone and then at one point they wanted to call me her partner and we didn't think that sounded right. I definitely wasn't her mother or her big sister, so we settled on assistant," Culotta said in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, according to Us Weekly.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Shares Message of 'Hope' After Britney Spears' Second Emotional Hearing

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke out on social media the same day as her older sister Britney Spears' second emotional testimony at her conservatorship hearing. The pop superstar scored a major legal victory on Wednesday (July 14) when L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that she can hire her own lawyer, Hollywood power lawyer Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, in her pursuit of ending the conservatorship that has controlled her life and career for the last 13 years. And for the first time, the 39-year-old artist used the viral hashtag-turned-movement "#FreeBritney" in celebration.

