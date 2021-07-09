Expanding Fitness Franchise MADabolic Announces New Ownership At Atlanta Location

Dillard, an Atlanta native, is a former collegiate track athlete and brings years of experience with MADabolic’s signature interval system as a client-turned-trainer for MADabolic in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Rae’s wealth of experience in Charlotte suits her well to continue the MADabolic legacy in Atlanta,” said Brandon Cullen, CEO and Co-Founder of MADabolic, “Under her leadership, the MAD ATL community will continue to experience the same, high-quality training experience they’ve come to know and love.”