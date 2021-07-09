Cancel
Heart inflammation link to Pfizer and Moderna jabs

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart inflammation is a "very rare" side-effect of the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, according to regulators in Europe. The European Medicines Agency said the side-effects were more common in younger men. The medicines safety body said the benefits of Covid vaccines continue to far outweigh any risks.

