COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Health departments and health experts are begging people to get vaccinated as the Show-Me-State hits the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country. Margret Day, Physician and Co-Chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee at MU Health said hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated individuals with severe cases of the virus.