Redwood Valley Family Loses Home of Over 70 Years to Broiler Fire- Please Consider Supporting

The following is the text from Louise and Jerry Phillip’s GoFundMe campaign:. Louise and Jerry Phillips have been long time residents of Redwood Valley California. On the afternoon of July 7th, a wildfire swept through their neighborhood and destroyed their home, garage and every outbuilding on their property. They had only a few moments to gather a couple items and evacuate before their home and property were destroyed. The home and property have been in the family for over 70 years. They raised their six children and made so many memories there. They lost all the contents of their home and the many irreplaceable mementos from their lifetime at the property.